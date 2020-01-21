|
|
William (Bill) Derek Rimmer
Rimmer, William (Bill) Derek, who practiced law for 30 years in Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 26, 2019. He was 54 years old. He was raised in Ringwood, N.J. He graduated from Lakeland Regional High School and then Drew University in Madison, N.J. Bill went on to graduate from Widener School of Law in Delaware and received his J.D. degree in 1991.
Bill practiced law at the firm of Heckler and Frabizzio and went on to be a partner. Bill's career as an attorney earned an impressive amount of honors and recognitions in his field of law.
Bill was also very active in the Delaware soccer community for over 30 years. He donated his time to coach, mentor and referee future soccer players. His tireless efforts took his youth soccer teams to State Championships. He was honored as Regional Coach of the Year and Delaware Youth Soccer Association President.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family, including his wife of 30 years, Mary (Wilmington, Delaware); their two children, Chloe Nicole (Florida), and Zachery Marshall (Wilmington, Delaware); his loving parents Richard Derek Rimmer (deceased) and Lillian Rimmer (Lake Hopatcong, N.J.); his siblings, David John Rimmer (Lake Hopatcong) and Dr. Zoey and Peter Di Marco of Lake Hopatcong and Richard Rimmer (Milton, Delaware); his cherished nieces and nephews; his soccer players and fellow coaches. He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family and the game of soccer.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, Delaware 19702. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to to help further research for a cure.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020