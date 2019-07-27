|
William DiBernard
Netcong - William DiBernard of Netcong passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at home.
He was 90. Born in Netcong, he was a lifelong resident.
Bill was the owner of Dee Bee's Service Station in Roxbury and Bill Dee Bee's Tavern in Netcong.
He enjoyed Lenape Valley Football, horse racing, gardening, Yankees and the Giants.
He is predeceased by his first wife Arline (1997).
Beloved husband of Dorothy Sarah (nee: Conklin) DiBernard. Devoted father of Diana Zaharuk (Peter), William DiBernard, Jr. (Eileen) and James DiBernard (Cathy). Stepfather of Raymond Merring (Linda), Wallace Merring (Betty) and Christopher Merring (Deanne). Loving grandfather/great grandfather of 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 1 step-greatgrandchild. Dear brother of Louis DiBernard, Pauline Milone, Margaret Kern and Loretta Pruden.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bill's Life Celebration on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing.
A Prayer Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday July 29, 2019 at 10:30AM followed by interment in the Pequest Union Cemetery, Great Meadows.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of a person's choice.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019