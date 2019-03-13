|
William E. Reilly
Mountain Lakes - William Eugene Reilly age 89 passed away on March 8 2019 in Cedarburg, WI.
Bill was born in Chicago, IL to Thomas Eugene and Margaret Mary Reilly on September 21, 1929. Bill proudly grew up in Saint Sabina Parish in Chicago. He graduated from St. Leo's High School and after serving in the US Army graduated from Loyola University.
Bill was a successful insurance professional beginning with The Hartford Insurance Company. Although he moved often for his career, he always considered Milwaukee his home. Bill was the consummate athlete, playing competitive basketball and golf throughout his life. As a sports fan, he enthusiastically followed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Wisconsin Badgers showing his support at many games. This included the Rose Bowl in 1999 and the Ice Bowl in 1967. He was a long-time member of the Milwaukee Athletic Club.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Connie of 41 years, his sister Sis Goss (James), brother-in-law's Martin Roache (Mary), Ned Roache (Norma) and sister-in-law Maura Steed (Jerry). Also surviving Bill are his adult children Bill (Karen), Karen, Timothy (Claudia), Judith (Frank), John (Jo), Matthew (Angela), Daniel (Sara), and step children Phillip (Eileen), Scott (Tracy), Geoffrey (Kathy), Jennifer and Douglas (Kelly). Loving father, attentive grandfather, and proud great-grandfather, Bill is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who they fondly remember as PopPop and Nono Billy.
Bill was pre-deceased by his former wife Patricia, brothers Thomas and Joseph and step-son Bradley.
Bill was a devout Irish Catholic, proud of his heritage and an active church parishioner, spending time volunteering as a CCD teacher. Bill was also a grateful friend of Bill W's for 39 years.
A gathering is planned at 10am with a memorial Mass immediately following at 11am at Old St. Mary's Catholic Church Saturday March 23rd, 844 N Broadway in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, a tree will be planted at the New Day Club. Donations may be made in Bill's honor to New Day Club, 11936 N Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI 53092.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Harrison House in Cedarburg and the Lawlis Hospice Center at St. Mary's Hospital in Ozaukee County.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2019