William E. Williams
Bloomingdale - William E. Williams, 81, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Oak Ridge, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
He is survived by his children, John D. Williams, Lori McLoughlin and her husband Michael, and Tracy Orlandoni; and his grandchildren, Michael, Melanie and Patricia Rose. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia, in 1997.
Visiting hours will be held 2-4 & 7-9 pm Wednesday at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Oak Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to the Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 or to OSCAR (One Step Closer Animal Rescue), 155 Stanhope Sparta Road, Andover NJ 07821 would be greatly appreciated by his family.
For a more complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2019