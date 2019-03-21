|
William (Bill) Edward DeLaine
Sumter, SC - On Saturday March 16, 2019, William (Bill) Edward DeLaine, 88, of Sumter, SC (formerly of Morristown) transitioned peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Born and educated in Morristown, NJ, he served on the Morristown Police Department for 25 years. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, 217 W. Bartlette Street, Sumter SC. His ashes will be interred in Morristown at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019