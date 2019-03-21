Services
Palmer Memorial Chapel, Inc.
304 South Main Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803)773-3381
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Pisgah AME Church
217 W. Bartlette Street
Sumter, SC
William Edward (Bill) DeLaine

William Edward (Bill) DeLaine Obituary
William (Bill) Edward DeLaine

Sumter, SC - On Saturday March 16, 2019, William (Bill) Edward DeLaine, 88, of Sumter, SC (formerly of Morristown) transitioned peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Born and educated in Morristown, NJ, he served on the Morristown Police Department for 25 years. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, 217 W. Bartlette Street, Sumter SC. His ashes will be interred in Morristown at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
