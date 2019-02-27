|
|
William F. McSherry Sr.
Plant City, FL - William F. McSherry, 84, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born March 22, 1934 in Morristown, NJ.
He attended St. Margaret's Grammar School and Bayley Ellard High School. He was a Detective with the Morristown Police Department and a County Probation Investigator. He then became a business owner as part owner of The Silver Tavern & Restaurant and Speedwell Wine and Liquor.
After leaving Morristown he relocated to Barnegat, NJ where he worked for the State of NJ Attorney General's Office and on to Taj Mahal Casino, Atlantic City where he was an assistant to the Director of Security.
He is predeceased by his son William Jr., brother Leroy, and his parents William and Evelyn.
Mr. McSherry is survived by his loving wife Charlotte (McMullen), daughters Lisa Ayres of Hamburg, NJ, Cory Morong and her husband Don of Morris Township, NJ, brother David and wife Pat of Madison, NJ; his sister Dianne McSherry of Convent Station, NJ; and his grandchildren William McSherry III, Candice Arnold and her husband Justin, and Tara Ayres. He is also survived by his great-grandson Landon Arnold.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:30pm followed by a service at 2:30pm at the Wells Memorial & Event Center, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City FL 33563. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown NJ at a later date.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019