Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Teabo United Methodist Church
Wharton, NJ
View Map
Rockaway Twp - William "Bill" Albert Ferry, 88, passed away at the home of his daughter Sue on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his wife Millie of 64 years. They were married in Teabo United Methodist Church, Rockaway Twp. where he remained a lifelong member.

Bill is lovingly remembered by his daughters Joanne Nielsen and her husband Don of Wharton and his daughter Sue Dougherty and her husband Bill of Blairstown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Nielsen and his wife Violeta, Greg Nielsen and his wife Ariana, Brianna Morrow, Brad Morrow and his wife Danielle and his great grandchild Charlie Morrow.

Bill was born in Paterson. He graduated from Dover High School and honorably served in the United States Army in Japan. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local Union 581 (now L.U. 102). Bill gladly volunteered his time to the Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity. Upon his retirement, Bill and Millie moved to Cape May, which became a family oasis with many happy memories

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Teabo United Methodist Church, Wharton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Teabo United Methodist Church, 47 Teabo Rd., Wharton, NJ 07885. All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record on May 11, 2019
