|
|
William Francis Conway
Denville - William Francis Conway took his last breath peacefully at a party with some of his closest friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He had shared a century of hard work, laughter, love, cocktails and priceless memories with his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations to The are being accepted in his memory at www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020