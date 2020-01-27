|
William Franklyn Fichter
Hackettstown - William Franklyn Fichter passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 78 years of age.
William was born in Dover and was raised in Wharton. He moved to Blacksburg, VA in 1996 for work and retired to Panther Valley and Hackettstown in 2003.
Mr. Fichter worked for Mennen Co. and Warner-Lambert, retiring from Pfizer as the Director of Operations for the Tetra Division.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Wharton and served on the Wharton Town Council from the 60's to the early 90's.
William enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a coach for the Wharton Little League and St. Mary's CYO Basketball.
Survived by his wife Margaret (née Chauncey) of 56 years. Three sons: William and wife Heather, Thomas and wife Barbara & Jonathan and wife Allison. Seven Grandchildren: Thomas "T.J.", Morgan, Molly, Jacob, Sarah, Grace & Liam. Also survived by many cousins.
Visitation will be held 4-8pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 10am at St. Mary's Church, Wharton. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory to Policeunitytour.com or would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020