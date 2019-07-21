|
William G. Harris
Denville - William G. Harris, 75, of Denville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thurs., July 18, 2019 at University Hospital in Newark.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late William Harris and Doris Gates, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Rita, he leaves only joyful memories to his loving children, Dale Clement and her husband Kevin, David Hart and his wife Charlotte, Darlene Eulie and her husband Stephen, Dan Hart and his wife Karen, Donna Porzilli and her husband Richard, Billy Harris, and Patty Bowe and her husband Tony; his cherished grandchildren, Danielle & Arturo, Kelly & Joe, Teresa, Stephanie & John, Timothy, Brian & Daniella, Christian, Sarah, AiAi, Abigail, Nora, Nicholas & Caitlyn, Matthew, Rachel, William, Jacksen, and Rylie; and his adored great-grandchildren, Amelia, Oliver, Rowen, Lily, Violet, Lucas, Holden, Harper, and Gabriella.
Bill retired from Tekkote Corporation in Leonia in 2006 as the Maintenance Manager. Bill was an incredible husband and father; He always went above and beyond making sure his big family was well taken care of. We will remember him always.
Public Visitation will be held Tues., July 23rd from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Wed., July 24th at 10:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services. Memorial Donations are being accepted by way of www.inmemof.org to the . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019