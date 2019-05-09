|
|
William G. Van Hall
Parsippany, - William G. Van Hall, 91 of Parsippany, NJ, formerly of Jacksonville, OH passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at The Dwelling Place in Dover, NJ. Born August 10, 1927 in Jacksonville, he was the son of the late Andrew and Rosalie Gordon Van Hall. He was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. William was an Ohio University graduate and went on to work for the Athens McBee-Litton Industries, later transferring to New Jersey where he retired as a Comptroller. He was a member and organist at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster and the St. Christopher Catholic Church in Parsippany. William enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Talbert of Jacksonville; nieces, Connie Talbert Dugan of Jacksonville, Susan (Dan) Christman of Glouster, and Tracy (Buzz) Whitlatch of Athens; several great nieces and great nephews; and several great great nieces and great great nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 31 Republic Ave. Glouster, Ohio 45732. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble where there will be a military graveside serviced conducted by the United States Air Force and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil being held at 7:30. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 9, 2019