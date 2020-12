William G. Williams



Known to family and friends as Bill, was born on July 25, 1967 and passed away on November 21, 2020. Bill grew up in Lake Hopatcong and spent many years in Virginia where he pursued a career as a carpenter. Bill is preceded by his father and survived by his mother, 5 siblings, and a large extended family. Family and friends will celebrate his life this summer at the lake he enjoyed.









