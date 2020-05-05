|
|
William H. Achtzehn
William H. Achtzehn, 74, passed away April 30 at the Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Newark, Bill was an avid motorcyclist and top-rated transmission mechanic. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucille Achtzehn, he is survived by his son, William C. Achtzehn, daughter, Janette Achtzehn, granddaughter, Athena, and sister, Janet Griffin. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020