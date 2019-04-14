|
William H. Anderson
Dover - William H. age 75 of Dover, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday evening April 11, 2019 at the Vitas Care and Rehabilitation Center Wayne, NJ following a long illness. Born and raised in Dover, William has been a lifelong resident.
Son of the late Harry E. and Mabel (nee Prickett) Anderson, William was a graduate of the Dover High School class of 1961. He had proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Anderson had worked for the former Hercules Powder Co, as a Service Technician in operations for 17 years. Later he worked for R&J Control Dover, NJ as a Service Technician until his retirement in 2008. A member of the United Steelworks Union, William was a loving and devoted husband, father, grand and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his beloved wife Jean S. (nee Riker) Anderson, his daughters Mary L. and her husband Andrew McEvoy of Oxford, NJ, Nancy J. and her husband Mark Edwards of Andover, NJ, Janet L. and her husband Neil Ryenes of North Carolina and Barbara Anderson of Missouri. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Locust Hill Cemetery Dover, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials in William's name may be made to the Arrangements and online condolences may be offered through www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019