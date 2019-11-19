|
|
William H. Temple, Sr
Randolph - William H. Temple, Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 at Hackettstown Medical Center. Public Visitation will be held on Thurs., Nov. 21st from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Fri., Nov. 22nd at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Memorial Donations are being accepted to the Purple Heart Foundation or the . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019