|
|
William H. Trumpf
Whippany - William H. Trumpf, of Whippany, passed away on July 25, 2019 at 100 years of age. Born in Brooklyn, New York, William was raised in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He has lived in Whippany for over 60 years. A veteran of the US Army, William served during WWII. He went on to work for the Erie Lackawana Railroad as an office manager. William was Past President of Hanover Township Senior Citizens, and a member of the Environmental Commission. He was instrumental in establishing Dial-a-Ride in Hanover Township, and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. William enjoyed golfing and traveling. He was active in Boy Scouts and was an avid Bridge player.
William is predeceased by his wife Zinaida; son Christopher and grandson Michael Lamers. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Lamers and her husband Jack; daughter in law Debbie Trumpf; grandchildren April Tribus and her husband Ret. Colonel Brian Tribus, Tracy Trumpf, William Trumpf and his wife Tara and Jaclyn Standridge and her husband John; great grandchildren Chelsea, Cody, Emily, Jordan, Ryan, McKenna, Michaela, Kaylee and Aubree; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:30am at the Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd. in Whippany. There will be a visitation on Monday at the funeral home from 10 am until the start of the service. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be made to the Whippany Fire Department or the .
Published in Daily Record on July 27, 2019