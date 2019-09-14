|
|
William "Poppy" Harriman
Denville - William "Poppy" Harriman, 87, of Denville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. Memorial Visitation will take place on Sun., Sept. 15th from 3 - 5 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted to Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation or . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019