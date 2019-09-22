|
|
William (Bill) "Bal-zac" Hendricks
Randolph - William (Bill) "Bal-zac" Hendricks passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019. Please join us as we honor the life of a very special man on his birthday, Sept. 27th, from 6:30 - 9:30 pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. He was a devoted father, a proud grandfather, "an ideal father-in-law," a good friend, and a kind-hearted, funny, decent unforgettable human being who touched the lives of more people than he could have ever imagined. His presence, his smile, sense of humor, his statue, his genuineness, and zest for life will sorely be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Morris County in his name. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019