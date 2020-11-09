William "Billy" Hiler, Jr.
William "Billy" Hiler, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Saint Clare's Hospital in Dover. He had shared 68 years of unconditional love, dedication, laughter, and memories with family and friends. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us for a walkthrough visitation on Thurs., Nov. 12th from 3 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Fri., Nov. 13th at 10 am at St. Cecilia's Church, 90 Church St., Rockaway. Burial will follow at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Bill's memory by way of www.inmemof.org
to 11th Hour Rescue. Please visit www.normandean.com
for his complete obituary.