William J. "Bill" Cronin
Allendale - William J. "Bill" Cronin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Union City, NJ he was a long time resident of Waldwick before moving to Allendale. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII where he was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient; a soldier for the 104th Infantry Division; a long time parishioner of St. Luke's Church in Ho-Ho-Kus where he was active in the Boy Scouts Troop 232 and the Golden Club. Bill retired from Foster Wheeler, Inc. in Clinton where he was an Assistant Treasurer. He a member of the V.F.W. in Glen Rock, the American Legion in Waldwick and an avid N.Y. Giants fan and basketball fan. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Veronica C. Cronin (2014), two sons: William, Jr. and Kevin; beloved brother Francis Cronin, daughter -in-law Aura and a sister Marguerite Cronin. He is survived by his son James (Diana) Cronin; two daughters: Eileen (Andrew) Seltzer, Cathleen Cronin; 7 grandchildren: James, Jr. (Hannah), Brittany, Calais, Heather, Jennifer, Joshua (Cristi), Jason (Lin); 4 great grandchildren: Sage, Myron, Eleanor and Louise. Bill is also survived by his brother Jeremiah Cronin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and grand dogs. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass for Bill will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Luke's Church, 340 Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to St. Luke's Church.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 17, 2019