William J. Kostka
Boonton - William J. Kostka, of Boonton, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Born and raised in Montville, NJ to Joseph and Katherine (Chernack) Kostka, William married the love of his life, Martha (Vreeland) and they moved to Boonton 61 years ago to raise their family.
Mr. Kostka was an Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.
Bill retired as the Service Department Manager at Lakeland Bus Lines in Dover, NJ. He loved attending any of his grandchildren's events (sports, etc.) and fishing with family and friends. He was an exceptional mechanic and inclined to fix or install just about anything for his family and friends.
He was an avid NY Yankee fan and season ticket holder.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Joseph.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Martha; devoted children, Jeffrey (Kim), David and June (Michael) Hercek; loving sisters, Florence Spinozzi and Dorothy McCormick; dear brother-in-law, James (Pandora) Vreeland; cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr. & Jordan Kostka, Rachel, David & Peter Hercek and Antonio Kostka.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005 on Friday, April 26th from 4-8 pm. A Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am followed by the interment with Military Honors at The Montville Reformed Church Cemetery. To share a condolence or a memory, please visit codeymackeyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad (www.bkfas.org) or to Spence Chapin Services to Families and Children (www.spence-chapin.org) - envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019