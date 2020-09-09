William J. Perhacs



Robbinsville - William (Bill) J. Perhacs, 55, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2020.



Bill was born July 12, 1965, to the late Anthony W. Perhacs and Barbara J. Perhacs in Jersey City. After graduating from Roxbury High School in 1983, Bill graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1989 where he later earned a master's degree, and went on to earn his Professional Engineering license (PE).



Recently Bill was a Director of Global Energy & Sustainability Services for Bristol Myers-Squibb. Bill is survived by his wife Valerie; daughter, Julia; mother Barbara Perhacs; siblings Anthony Perhacs, Sr. (wife, Jennifer Carson); Jennifer Heath (husband, Scott); James Perhacs (wife, Aimee Freund); his mother-in-law, Esther Wood; brother-in-law Don Wood (wife, Geri); and many nephews and nieces whom he adored.



Bill valued relationships and connections with people, but especially with family and friends. Everyone he met, he made feel welcome and important. Bill was a people person, always willing to go out of his way to lend a hand, offer advice, or to organize an event. This led Bill to be involved with many activities. Although "Dad" was his favorite title, his next favorite was "Coach Bill." Bill spent many years coaching his daughter Julia in softball, his work softball team, Wade's Army, and this past year, Speedway, his men's slow-pitch team. Through all of these teams, Bill built a tremendous "softball family."



Bill loved sports, being active, outdoors, and traveling. When not playing softball, he ran in triathlons, fished, and rode his motorcycle--always building friendships, bettering himself, and building up those around him. Bill leaves a tremendous legacy.



Visiting hours will be 4 pm to 8 pm, Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Saul Colonial Funeral Home 3795 Nottingham Way Hamilton, NJ 08690



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Corporate Partners, or to a Veterans Association of your choosing. Bill mentored veterans transitioning back into civilian life.



Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 through St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church 4620 Nottingham Way Hamilton Square, NJ 08690.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store