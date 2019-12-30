Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for William Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Riley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Bill" Riley Jr. Obituary
William 'Bill' J. Riley, Jr.

High Point, NC - William 'Bill' J. Riley, Jr., 54, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Denville and grew up in Parsippany before moving to High Point, NC in 2008.

Bill proudly served in the United States Navy from 1986 - 1990. He was an independent contractor.

Survivors include his three sisters: Kathleen Accinni, Karen Powers and her husband, Nicholas, and Colleen Riley-Fontanella; his three nieces: Allison Katz and her husband, Kevin, Katie Accinni and her fiancee, Daniel Breese and Shannon Powers; his three nephews: Andrew Powers, Brandon and Christopher Fontanella, and his two great nephews, Logan and Ethan Katz.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Rd., Parsippany. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Visiting Hours: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Par Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany. 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Veterans Affairs, 385 Tremont Ave., East. Orange, NJ 07018
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Par-Troy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -