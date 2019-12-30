|
|
William 'Bill' J. Riley, Jr.
High Point, NC - William 'Bill' J. Riley, Jr., 54, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Denville and grew up in Parsippany before moving to High Point, NC in 2008.
Bill proudly served in the United States Navy from 1986 - 1990. He was an independent contractor.
Survivors include his three sisters: Kathleen Accinni, Karen Powers and her husband, Nicholas, and Colleen Riley-Fontanella; his three nieces: Allison Katz and her husband, Kevin, Katie Accinni and her fiancee, Daniel Breese and Shannon Powers; his three nephews: Andrew Powers, Brandon and Christopher Fontanella, and his two great nephews, Logan and Ethan Katz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 1050 Littleton Rd., Parsippany. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. Visiting Hours: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Par Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany. 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Veterans Affairs, 385 Tremont Ave., East. Orange, NJ 07018
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019