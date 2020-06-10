William John "Jack" Kehoe
William John "Jack" Kehoe, died peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Married to Myrtle Beck on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1944, son of John and Evelene Kehoe. He was Predeceased by Myrtle who passed in 2013. And his sister Mary Lewthwaite, Wharton. Jack was born in the Teabo area of Rockaway Township, where he lived his whole life, and graduated from Rockaway High School, where he met Myrtle. In 1929, he and his family travelled across country in their brand new Durant automobile, camping all the way. They ended up in Lead, ND, where they visited relatives. Jack joined the US Navy and served from 1944 to 1946. He trained at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, then he was stationed in California and Hawaii, where he received more training as a Machinist Mate. Prior to his joining the US Navy, he worked at Picatinny Arsenal, and afterwards he returned to work as a Toolmaker Machinist, until retiring in 1977. 1978, he and Myrtle set out on their 3 month cross country trip, where they visited many National Parks, took many pictures and movies, and Myrtle kept a daily journal, which Jack enjoyed reading up until the end. Jack was a very active person his whole life. He was a Boy Scout in Mount Hope, Troop 12, helping to build the Scout cabin. Later, he became the Scoutmaster of the troop. He also played football and baseball in high school. He coached the Rockaway Township Football Rockets from their inception. Jack was a founding member of the American Legion Post 344, Rockaway Township, and served as Post Commander 1966-1967. Jack was also a member of Acacia Lodge # 20 F & AM of Dover for over 40 years. He loved travelling with Myrtle, playing golf, skiing, gardening and being with family and friends. Jack is survived by his son Douglas and his wife Karen, and three daughters, Karen Kehoe and her husband Paul, Beth Casendino and her husband John, and Amy Baysa. Also survived by grandchildren Brian and his wife Kaaron, Cindy, Ronald, and his wife Tristi Kenna and great grandchildren Cecelia and Caden, James, John and his fiancé Amanda. Also, his wonderful caregiver of 3 1/2 years, Alfie Ferreras. A memorial service is planned for later this year at the American Legion Post 344. All Arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). On lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Legion Post 344, 210 Chestnut Terrace, Rockaway, NJ 07866. OR Teabo United Methodist Church, 47 Teabo Road, Wharton, NJ 07885.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.