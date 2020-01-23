|
|
William Joseph Clark, Jr.
William Joseph Clark, Jr., 71, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, after a short illness.
Son of the late Eleanor Champion Clark and William J. Clark, Sr., Bill was born on October 12, 1948 in Dover, N.J., where he lived his entire life. He attended Dover public schools and studied accounting at County College of Morris. Bill worked for many years at Bergen Drug Pharmacy.
He was known for his love of fishing, whether on lake, stream, or ice. He also spent many hours crafting custom fishing poles. Bill enjoyed gardening, and was known for his prize-winning tomatoes, but mostly, he enjoyed spending time on the water.
He is survived by his brother, Donald L. Clark and wife Herta of Lafayette, brother Roger Clark and wife Kathy of Ledgewood, brother James Clark of Florida, as well as his longtime companion, Peggy Berry. He is also survived by his cousin, Barbara Rarick, of Rockaway, nieces, Colette Clark of Hackettstown and Heather Church of Budd Lake, and nephews, Lee Clark of Kitty Hawk, NC, David and George Tatka, of Byram, and Phillip Clark of Ledgewood. as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Arlene Clark Tatka, brother-in-law, George Tatka, and niece, Denise Clark Turner.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, 5:00-6:30PM with a service at 6:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020