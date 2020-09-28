1/
William Joseph Palma
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph Palma

William Joseph Palma, age 75, passed away with his family by his side September 23rd, after a 5-year battle with various cancers. William was born in 1945 in Morristown, NJ to Anthony and Helen Palma. William was an Army veteran who proudly served in Vietnam, 1966-1967. He was a family man through and through and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gabriel and Anthony and sister Patsy Ferrentino. William is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela Brown Palma; two daughters, Analesa Snyder and her family, Aneta Palma and her family and his brother, Louis.

The family would like to thank the Tunnell Cancer Center and Delaware Hospice for their support, especially Caitlin and Miss Pat for their exceptional care.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved