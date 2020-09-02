William Joseph Van Tassel



Bloomingdale - William Joseph Van Tassel passed away on August 13, 2020. William was born on June 9, 1989. He lived in Bloomingdale, NJ with his parents and sister. He was a loving son, brother, and friend.



He is survived by his mother Dawn, his father John, his siblings Rebecca, Patty, Sue Ellen, John, Peter, his aunts, his grandmother, and godmother. Going to the Jersey shore with his family was his favorite pastime. He loved being his father's sidekick. He loved life and will be dearly missed. Remember we're always with you every step of the way. Rest easy in Paradise.









