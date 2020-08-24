William M. Nemcik



Kenvil - William M. Nemcik passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.



Born January 22, 1938 in Bayonne, NJ to the late William A, and Margaret A. (nee Andrachick) Nemcik. He graduated from Bayonne High School Class of 1955 and proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1963.



He chose Kenvil, NJ as his home and lived there for the last 45 years. Always fascinated by cars, he was an avid Indy race car fan and spent most of his career as a car salesman. He enjoyed reading and was considered a history buff. He was also gun enthusiast and earned many marksmanship awards and achievements over the years. A lifelong member of the NRA and the American Legion and very proud member of several local gun clubs.



He is predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas G. Nemcik; and his daughter Lisa M. Roat.



He will be missed by his daughters Stephanie Reimers and husband Rick; Kristen Oudshoorn and husband Bert; his sister Suzanne Cristi; grandchildren, Brandon, Ricky, Ryan, Vance, Colin and Logan and nephew James.



The family held a private memorial service in his honor.









