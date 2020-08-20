1/
William M. Servais
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William M. Servais

Morris Twp. - William (Bill) M. Servais, 88, of Morris Township, NJ, passed away July 20, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born May 22, 1932 to parents William and Marie Servais in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Bill graduated from Aquinas High School in 1950 and received his Bachelor's from Holy Cross Seminary and his Master's from Catholic University. He married Mary Ann McCarty in 1962. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his 4 children - Michael, Steven, John and Joelle - and 8 grandchildren - Ryan, Maggie, Micheal, Angela, Marie, Jacques, Micheline, and Victor.

Bill retired as Director of Employee Benefits at MetLife. Before entering the corporate world, he taught at both the high school and the college level. As a parishioner of St. Margaret's RC Church, he served as lector and CCD teacher. He also volunteered as a founding Board member of Wind of the Spirit , an immigrant resource center, and member of his local Knights of Columbus. A strong advocate for education, Bill was an avid reader, an amateur beekeeper, and an unwavering Yankees fan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morris Educational Foundation, www.morrisedfoundation.org, and/or Wind of the Spirit, www.wotsnj.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved