William Mozak
Manchester, CT - William Joseph Mozak, Jr.Passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Manchester, CT at the age of 82. Born in New York City, he was a longtime resident of Montville, NJ and Vernon, CT. An engineer and enthusiast of science, math, photography and the outdoors, he passed his love of the world and all its complexity on to his children. From canoeing trips to Boy Scouts, and from wine trails to steam trains, his curiosity and love of travel took him and his family across the country and around the world in search of new and interesting things to learn and see. A gifted craftsman, he built houses, big and small, for his family and passed his skills on to anyone willing to learn. A music enthusiast, he fostered the love of classical music in his two daughters, who continue to sing and play to this day. A die hard Yankees fan, he followed them loyally throughout his life, even during the long dark night of the 1980s. He was a fighter until the end and is undoubtedly driving a sky-blue convertible through the afterlife. William is survived by his wife of sixty years; by four children; and by nine grandchildren. A celebration of his life will take place in June in NJ, during baseball season, his favorite time of year. Anyone wishing to make a donation in honor of his life may donate to the National Park Foundation (www.nationalparks.org) to help preserve the wilderness and wildlife that he loved so much. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019