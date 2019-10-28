Services
William "Bill" Ollenschleger

William "Bill" Ollenschleger Obituary
William "Bill" Ollenschleger

Parsippany - William "Bill" Ollenschleger, 84, of Parsippany passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Visiting will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The Dangler Funeral Home of West Orange, 340 Main St. in West Orange from 2:00 to 4:00 & 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1 Eagle Rock Ave., West Orange at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's name are requested to; Tribute Program, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

William was born and raised in Newark, living in Paris, Ohio, and Pequannock before moving to Parsippany 20 years ago. He was the Service Manager working for Modicon Technology in Andover, MASS.

Bill attended the College of Engineering in Newark before proudly serving in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the St. Anne's Seniors in Parsippany.

Bill was the beloved husband of 55 years to Janet Ollenschleger (nee Kufta). Devoted father of Linda Chapman and her husband David, and Susan Niemiec and her husband Gene. Cherished grandfather of Jordan and Charlotte Chapman, and Allison, Elizabeth, and Gene Niemiec.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
