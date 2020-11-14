1/
William R. "Botch" Peters Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Peters, Sr. "Botch"

Succasunna - William R. Peters, Sr. "Botch" passed away after a long illness at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, NJ on September 9, 2020, at the age of 79. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, November 23rd at 11:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery, Denville. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Rockaway Neck Fire Department. Please visit www.normandean.com for his complete obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved