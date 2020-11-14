William R. Peters, Sr. "Botch"
Succasunna - William R. Peters, Sr. "Botch" passed away after a long illness at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, NJ on September 9, 2020, at the age of 79. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, November 23rd at 11:30 am at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834. Burial will follow at Denville Cemetery, Denville. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Rockaway Neck Fire Department. Please visit www.normandean.com
