|
|
William Robert Manser, IV.
Harding Township - William Robert Manser IV, 70, of Harding Township, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Mr. Manser was born and raised in Morristown. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Art from Franconia College, New Hampshire. He was an automotive technician with great knowledge about the cars he worked on. He also was a wonderful caregiver for his parents and for many families in the Mount Kemble Lake community. In addition, he was active in maintaining the water system for the Lakeshore Company of Mount Kemble Lake. Mr. Manser was also a tour guide at Fort Ticonderoga, New York. Mr. Manser enjoyed tinkering with old amps, playing guitar and restoring and fixing automobiles. He was an artist, avid reader, enjoyed connecting with others on social media, loved animals and fixing collectibles. His generous, compassionate, intellectual and supportive soul touched all those with whom he came in contact.
Mr. Manser was predeceased by his parents, William R. and Myrtle C. (Bedford) Manser III and his sister, Jill Cuileann Whitney. He is survived by his nephew, James R. Whitney of Springfield, N.J., his niece, Jenna Leigh (Whitney) Parish and her husband, Matt Parish of Lebanon Township, N.J. Also surviving is his brother-in-law, James T. Whitney, of Avon-By-The-Sea, N.J.
Services were private. Messages of condolence may be sent to Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home, 101 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, N.J. 07920 or www.gcfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2019