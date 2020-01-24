|
William Scielso
Rockaway - William Scielso passed peacefully at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He shared 90 years of faith and friendship with everyone he met. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28th at 10 am at St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church, 154 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Rockaway. Friends and relatives may visit on Monday, Jan. 27th from 4-8 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020