William Sgorlon
Mobile, AL - William Sgorlon age 92, of Mobile, Alabama, passed away on November 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Grace. William was the last remaining child of the late Augusta & Louis Sgorlon. He was predeceased by brothers, Alberico, Liberio, Louis, & Peter, sisters Gladys, Mary (Wuest)(Stetser) & Argira (Grove). William is survived by his longtime friend Johnnie Ray, and many nieces and nephews.
William was born on February 10, 1927 and raised in Mendham, New Jersey. He attended West Patterson High School. He relocated to Mobile after retiring from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service at the rank of Master Sergeant. His service encompassed WW II and Korea. He was an entrepreneur dabbling in antiques and property. He enjoyed dining out and going to the casino.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 am, Bailey Funeral Home followed by Graveside Service & interment at 11:45 am, Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham, New Jersey.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the . www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019