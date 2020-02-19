|
William Solomon
Morristown - William Weldon "Bill" Solomon (84), proud Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church, retiree of the U.S. Postal Service, and native of Littleton, N.C. passed away on February 13th. A U.S. Army Veteran active with the County of Morris Advisory Council of Aging, Disability & Veterans was a devoted husband and father. Predeceased by Daryl Solomon (son), he is survived by Elnora Solomon (wife), Vanetta Solomon (daughter), Addie Edwards (sister), and a host of nieces and nephews. NJ services will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 MLK Ave., Morristown on Sat. 2/22 with a viewing at 10 am and service at 12pm. Arrangements were made by Rowe Funeral Home In Morristown. NC services will be at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2241 NC Hwy 43, Warrenton, NC on Sat. 2/29 at 2pm with burial to follow. Arrangements are by Robinson Funeral Home, Littleton, NC. Online condolences can be offered at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020