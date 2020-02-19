Services
Rowe Funeral Home
71 Washington St
Morristown, NJ 07960
(973) 538-0520
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 MLK Ave.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 MLK Ave.
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
2241 NC Hwy 43
Warrenton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Solomon


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Solomon Obituary
William Solomon

Morristown - William Weldon "Bill" Solomon (84), proud Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church, retiree of the U.S. Postal Service, and native of Littleton, N.C. passed away on February 13th. A U.S. Army Veteran active with the County of Morris Advisory Council of Aging, Disability & Veterans was a devoted husband and father. Predeceased by Daryl Solomon (son), he is survived by Elnora Solomon (wife), Vanetta Solomon (daughter), Addie Edwards (sister), and a host of nieces and nephews. NJ services will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 10 MLK Ave., Morristown on Sat. 2/22 with a viewing at 10 am and service at 12pm. Arrangements were made by Rowe Funeral Home In Morristown. NC services will be at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2241 NC Hwy 43, Warrenton, NC on Sat. 2/29 at 2pm with burial to follow. Arrangements are by Robinson Funeral Home, Littleton, NC. Online condolences can be offered at www.rowefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -