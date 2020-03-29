|
William "Bill" Swarts
Stroudsburg, Pa - July 10, 1926 - March 18, 2020
William "Bill" Swarts, recently of Stroudsburg, Pa. and formerly of Denville, NJ for 52 years, passed away on March 18th. Services were held on March 22nd. Born in New York City, Bill graduated from NYU (1950) and from Purdue University (1952) with a doctorate in chemistry. Bill met his wife Rose ((Davis) Swarts in Buffalo, New York where they lived for several years. Rose and Bill were married for 61 years. They have two children, Steve Swarts and Ilene (Jeff) Austin. While living in Denville, they had wonderful neighbors and friendships.
Bill served in WWII in the Air Corp as a Medic, in the Gunnery Division.
Bill was interested in ecology and worked to encourage Denville to do more in the way of recycling by attending Denville community meetings and by writing letters. Bill read at least one newspaper each day and was occasionally moved to write letters to the editor. Bill and Rose worked as servers once a month at the Morristown Soup Kitchen for about 25 years. When he was able, Bill would walk around the neighborhood and chat with his neighbors often worrying Rose because he was gone so long on his walks. He believed in supporting local businesses and would go out of his way to buy produce from the local farms. And with either Rose or Ilene, in nice weather, Bill would walk in Denville, stopping in the stores or diner.
Bill and Rose loved visiting Steve in Florida at least once a year. Bill loved not only seeing Steve but also enjoyed his dogs and the warmth of the Florida sun.
Those that played bridge with him, knew he would take his time to play, but when he did play - often with a flourish, quite often would stop the opponent from making their bid. And if you wanted information, he would sit, contemplate, and more times than not, could give you the correct information. Bill is remembered for his intelligence, quiet sense of humor, and his kindness.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020