William T. "Bill" Hocking
Wharton - Mr. William T. "Bill" Hocking passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was 83 years of age.
Chief Hocking was born on December 23, 1935 to Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Hocking in Dover.
Bill spent his early years as a resident of Roxbury Twp. and attended the Roxbury Schools.
Following his graduation in June, 1954 from Roxbury H.S. he was employed by L.E. Carpenter until 1957, when he became interested in police work.
At that time, he applied for the position of patrolman in the Wharton Police Department, finished first in the NJ Police Chief's exam for patrolmen and was hired.
He joined the US Army in 1959, attended the Military Police Academy in Augusta, GA and graduated with the highest honors.
Upon his discharge from the military service in 1960, he returned to the Wharton Police and soon won early promotions to the ranks of Sergeant and later, Detective Lieutenant, where he distinguished himself in criminal investigation.
Bill was appointed to the Office of Chief of the Wharton Police by the then Mayor Walter Krich in 1966, following the passing of his uncle, Abe Hocking, the Chief of Police. He retired as Chief in 1982. He has served this office with distinction and was responsible for many advancements in modernizing the department.
He was a member of the Wharton United Community Church at St. John's, the North Star Lodge F&AM, the NJ Police Chief's Association, FOP Lodge #24 and was past president of the Morris County Police Chief's Association. He enjoyed being actively involved in the Area Babe Ruth Baseball League.
In 1957, he married Mary (née Perry) and is the father of three fine children: Donna and her companion, Kevin Shore of Wharton, Bill, Jr. of Wharton & Thomas and his wife Paula of Mine Hill. He also leaves behind two Grandchildren: Cynthia Vorst and husband Chris of Mt. Olive & Billy Hocking of Mine Hill. Two great grandchildren: Christopher and Cassidy Vorst. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 10am on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Berkshire Valley Presbyterian Cemetery, Lower Berkshire Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite cancer organization would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on June 18, 2019