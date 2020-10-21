William Thomas Kelly
Roxbury - Mr. William Thomas Kelly, 91, died peacefully on October 20, 2020, in his home. He was born in Elizabeth before moving to Succasunna, almost 50 years ago. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1950 - 1954. He then earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Rutgers University, followed by his Doctorate degree from New York University. He was an Electrical Engineer for PSE&G in Newark. He was also a member of St. Therese R.C. Church in Succasunna.
He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Kelly of 55 years, daughter Laura Reddy of Morris Plains, daughter Carolyn O'Leary and husband Jason O'Leary of Clinton, and niece Karen Giustino and her husband Angelo Giustino of Cranford. In addition, William is survived by 2 grandsons, Colin and Alexander O'Leary.
William always had a passion for learning - whether studying academics across various subject matters, or picking up new hobbies such as hunting, painting, music, photography, and poetry, he was a life-long learner. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, playing board games or watching movies together.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24th, 2020, from 9-11am, at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ, 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
) Interment and Military Honors will follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society
.