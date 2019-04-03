|
William "Bill" Tompkins
Flanders - William "Bill" Tompkins passed away suddenly on April 1, 2019 at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Chester. He was 65 years of age.
Bill was born in Fort Polk, LA and grew up in Toms River, NJ. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He spent 30 years in Landing where he raised his four sons before moving to Flanders for the past four years. A loving father, he was involved in the Roxbury Recreation sports programs as a coach for his sons' baseball and soccer teams. Bill was a lifelong skier and served as a ski instructor, race program coordinator, and freestyle team director for Shawnee Mountain, Mountain Creek, and Belleayre Mountain over the course of his 30+ year career.
He was predeceased by his father William Tompkins.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Donna (Tczap), 4 sons; Steven of Randolph, Erik of Vermont, George and his fiancée Melanie of Netcong, and Garrett and his wife Kelly of Hackettstown, 3 grandchildren; Derek, Ava and Aris, and his mother Gloria of Wayne.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Thursday April 4, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2019