|
|
William W. Misko
Morristown - William W. Misko, 92, of Morristown passed away peacefully from this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 at Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Morristown on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morris Township. He attended Morristown High School, and then entered the U. S. Merchant Marine. Bill served his country during World War II in all oceanic theaters. After the war, he worked at the Whippany Paper Mill as a technician, and then at Automatic Switch Company as a facilities manager. Bill was an avid golfer, great fan of the Boston Red Sox and Rutgers football. He was a knowledgeable and avid gardener, loved animals, and cherished spending time at the New Jersey shore. Bill was a real family man and thoroughly relished spending time with his family. His beloved wife, Mary, daughter, Mary Patricia, son, William Patrick, his brothers, Joseph Misko and John P. Misko, Sr., and his sister, Helen Lopata, predeceased him. Bill's sister-in-law, Mary Agnes Misko, and Patricia Ledwith, cousin of Bill's wife, remain. In addition, Bill is survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grand nephews.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 8, 2019