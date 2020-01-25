|
|
William Warren Keefe
Stanhope - William Warren Keefe of Stanhope passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown.
He was 51.
Born in Morristown, Bill has lived in Stanhope for 27 years.
A Navy veteran, Bill was a chef with Wakefern in Morristown. He enjoyed hunting, sporting clays, fishing, travel and classic rock. "Hospitality" was his gift as he loved to entertain.
He is predeceased by his mother Nicholina L. (nee: Gero) Keefe and a brother Dennis Bischoff.
Survivors include his wife Christine (nee: Babbitt) Keefe. Brother: Edward Bischoff (Ann); 2 sisters: Patricia Owen (Ron) and Lucia Cunningham (Michael); father-in-law: Ralph Babbitt; mother-in-law: Terri Babbitt-Lazur; sister-in-law: Jennifer Ruppel (Kurt); nieces and nephews: Veronica and Dan, Hunter, Philip, Rachel, Michael, Samantha and Austin; also survived by his "show dogs" Bosco and Stella and many other family members and close friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.
For those desiring in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cold Nose Warm Heart Dog Rescue, PO Box 43, Succasunna, NJ 07876 or at www.coldnosewarmheart.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020