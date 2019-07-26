|
Winifred "Winnie" Ingram
Towaco - Winifred "Winnie" Ingram, a long-time resident of Towaco, NJ died Sunday, July 21st at her home of nearly 60 years at the age of 89. She was born June 2, 1930 in Elizabeth, NJ, the daughter of Fred and Helen Lautz. The family later moved to Pequannock, NJ. Winnie married Richard Winkler in 1948 and she and Dick moved to Towaco in 1961 where they raised 6 children together until his passing in 1975. Following Dick's death in 1975, Winnie was remarried to Tom Ingram.
Winnie was a wonderful homemaker with many interests including gardening, antiquing & nutrition. Her involvement with church and civic organizations was tireless, never turning down a request from a person in need. She was a loyal member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lincoln Park and neighboring Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Towaco serving in the choir, the ECW and all the church's ministries. Winnie also served in the Girl Scouts, the Lincoln Park First Aid Squad, the Montville Women's Club and the Daughters of Scotia.
She is survived by her brother Fred Lautz of Pequannock, her son, Richard Winkler III and 4 daughters, Ellen Carfello, Susan Truesdale, Virginia Siemonsma and Carol Olsen. Winnie had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who gave her great pride and joy. A memorial service to celebrate Winnie's life will be held on August 3rd at 12PM followed by a reception at 1PM. The location will be at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church at 9 Two Bridges Rd., Towaco NJ.
Published in Daily Record on July 26, 2019