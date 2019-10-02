Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery
Yuriko Apostolakis Obituary
Yuriko Apostolakis

Somerville - Mrs. Yuriko Apostolakis, 84, formerly of Succasunna, died on September 29, 2019 at the Morristown Medical Center. She was born in Tokyo, Japan and came to the United States and lived in Succasunna for 55 years before moving to Somerville.

She was predeceased by her husband George C Apostolakis in 2010, and is survived by her 4 children; Mary Ann, Zeb, Paul, and George, and 4 grandchildren; Zachariah, Zereth, Karlie Rae, and Anthony.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Friday (October 4th), from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 2, 2019
