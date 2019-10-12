|
Yvette (Aronson) Spiro
Born in the Bronx, New York City on June 15th, 1933 to immigrant parents from northern and Eastern Europe, Yvette (Aronson) Spiro passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years. While thoroughly enjoying one of her favorite weekly activities, swimming at a local athletic center, she experienced a heart attack and died shortly thereafter at Morristown Memorial Hospital.
Yvette was well-recognized by her family and friends for her love of sports and physical activities. She was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed playing hand-ball and volleyball in her younger years, tennis and bowling during her middle years, and swimming and water aerobics throughout her senior years. In addition, Yvette had a passion for gardening, delighted in playing weekly mahjong games with friends, and relished in the many hiking and cross-country camping excursions she took with her husband and children throughout her adult life. She thrived when being active!
The youngest of four, Yvette was often described as playful, loving, competitive and fiercely independent. She loved to read, discuss politics and world affairs, and sought solace in the quietude of nature just out her back door. Moreover, Yvette was not afraid to speak her mind and advocate for what she believed to be truthful and ethically right.
Professionally, Yvette worked as an administrative assistant until the birth of her first child. When her fourth child was a few years old, Yvette continued with her career and worked her way up to a leadership position at Morris County Association for Children with Learning Disabilities. She worked there throughout the '70's and '80's. Yvette dedicated much of her professional and personal life to advocating for the rights and needs of children with developmental challenges. Perhaps Yvette's greatest contribution to this cause was that she (along with her husband's help and insight) was instrumental in changing a NJ law pertaining to the treatment of and educational approach to teaching special needs children in NJ public schools.
On June 2, 1957, Yvette married her loving husband, Ralph Spiro (a now retired psychotherapist and fellow NY Yankees fan), and lived in New York City. Within a few years, they moved to Rockaway Township where they would raise their four children and live out their 62 years together.
Yvette was a devoted wife and supportive mother who loved her husband, cherished her children, and adored her grandchildren, extended family of siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Practical and sensible, Yvette would not want us to grieve her absence, but rather celebrate the beautiful memories with joy and laughter, while continuing to live life fully.
In her wake, she leaves her loving husband, Ralph Spiro of New Jersey, son Mark Spiro of California, daughter Wendy Spiro Abedon of Vermont (husband Bruce), son Douglas Spiro of New Jersey (wife Tara), son David Spiro of New Jersey; grandchildren Evan, Brian (fiancée Lauren), Liana, Gianna, Caitrin and Landen; brother Harvey Aronson; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; friends and neighbors. Yvette was predeceased by her sister Frances (Aronson) Branca (2018) and brother Seymour Aronson (2018).
Yvette's family extends their deepest gratitude to the swimming staff at SwimQuest + Fit for their efforts and support.
A Celebration of Yvette's Life is slated for Sunday, November 10th. Details to be posted on the website of the Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home of Dover, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019