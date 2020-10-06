Zachary Abraham Canace
Brick - Zachary (Hi-Caliber) Canace, 45, of Brick, New Jersey after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's, he received his wings on October 1, 2020 with his wife by his side ministering in song at his request.
Zac was born in Wyoming, Pa. and raised in Rockaway, NJ. He attended Morris Hills school district. He resided in the Jersey Shore area since 1993. He was joined in holy matrimony to Tracey Kearney in 2001. He was a devoted husband , father, grandfather, caring son, brother, nephew, uncle and trusted friend. Zachary was a conscientious lyrist, who loved to share his music with everyone he met. He was the New York Jets' #1 fan and a great debater on many topics.
Prior to his illness, Zachary held several jobs to help support his family including construction and most recently, he appeared weekly as a musical artist on both the Monica Crowley and Jason Matera radio talk shows WABC 77 out of New York City. He is preceded in eternal rest, by his grandparents William "Pa" Canace and Jean Canace (Paternal) and Joseph Neetz and Dorothy Neetz (maternal); and his dear uncle Michael Canace; whom he so lovingly adored.
Zachary leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Tracey Kearney- Canace, his children Genesis and Zechariah Canace of Brick, Brittney Kearney, Asiah Kearney of Toms River and Milani Figueroa of Altoona, Pa.; his father William Canace Jr. of Rockaway, NJ and mother Dorothy Neetz-Quinn and step- father Michael Quinn of Toms River , NJ a brother Jedediah Neetz; aunt Barbara Canace (Rick Phillips) , uncle Robert Canace (Cindy Canace); 7 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cash app: $ZCanace to contribute to his son Zechariah's education or Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
choose tribute gift option in his memory.
The family is grateful for all the support and condolences in their time of bereavement. A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon- 2pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at James H. Hunt Funeral Home,126 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. All attendees are asked to wear a mask, for the safety of all.