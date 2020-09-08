1/
Anderson
Peggy Ann Anderson

Starkville, MS - Peggy Ann Anderson, 82, passed away, on September 7, 2020 at Oktibbeha County Hospital, in Starkville, MS. She was born September 6, 1938 in Tupelo to the late Opha Booth and Obadiah Walters. She was a Administrative Assistant at Old Waverly in the Accounting Department for four years. Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed family visits and seeing pictures of all of her "grands." Peggy loved reading a good book and in her early years, sewing and making clothes for her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie Lynn Magers of Westerly, RI, her two sons, Ricky Magers (Susie) of Wetumpka, AL, Steve Magers (Cassie) of Lebanon, MO, nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Those preceding her in death were parents, Obadiah and Opha Booth Walters, two sisters and 6 brothers.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
