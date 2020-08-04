Frank W. Autrey, Sr.
Hamilton, MS - Frank W. Autrey, Sr., 87, passed away on August 3, 2020 at at his residence in Hamilton, MS. He was born February 3, 1933 in Una, to Mable Katherine King and William Murray "Buster" Autrey. Mr. Frank was a 1952 graduate of Siloam High School. He was a lifelong farmer and a member of both the Mississippi and Clay County Cattleman's Association. He worked for 12 years at Bryan Foods, but retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 28 years, where he was a fitter and welder. He was a United States Army Veteran. For many years, Mr. Frank was a member of Siloam United Methodist Church, but after moving to Hamilton, he became a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. He was well known in West Point and the surrounding area as "Mr. Frank", who always had a piece of gum and a smile for evrybody he met, especially the ladies and kids. Mr. Frank was a Gideon having joined the Gideon's in 1979. He was a Gideon for 39 years. He married Mrs. Jonnie Mae Simmons on April 20, 1956, in West Point. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
A private family graveside service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020, at McCondy Cemetery in Prairie, with Reverend Ben McDaniels officiating with burial to follow. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Jonnie S. Autrey of Hamilton; his daughter, Sheryl Claire Woolbright (Steve) of West Point; his son, Frank William "Bill" Autrey, Jr. (Samantha) of Hamilton; 2 grandsons: Lee William Autrey (Leigh) of Hamilton and Joseph Matthew "Matt" Autrey (Megan) of Caledonia, 3 step-grandchildren: Ashley Waltmon and Roxie Waltmon of Hamilton and Trent Woolbright (Alexis) of Georgia, 5 great-grandchildren: Dallas and Drake Autrey of Caledonia and Hank and Mary Kate Autrey of Hamilton and Addison Woolbright of Georgia, step great-grandson: Thomas Boles of Hamilton, 1 brother: James Roy "Jim" Autrey of Maben as well as several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents: William Murray and Mable King Autrey, also by 6 sisters: Kathryn Provencher, Marie Baldwin, Lois Bittle, Lucy Lippincott, Susie Autrey and Ann Cooper, also by 1 brother: Murray Coburn Autrey and one brother-in-law: Gene Baldwin.
Pallbearers will be Terry Emerson, John Elliott, Jeff "Pedro" Henry, Chris Gonzales, Jim Murray and Woody Simmons.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gideons, Clay County Cattlemen's Assn., Wayne "PeeWee" Wray, Renee Willis, Many friends in Siloam Community, Classmates of the 1952 Class of Siloam School, Sam Calvert Family.
Memorials may be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 365, Houston, MS 38851 or to McCondy Cemetery Fund, c/o Randolph Nichols, P. O. Box 815,, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
