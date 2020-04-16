|
|
|
Betty Foley Bell
Betty Foley Bell, 94, died on April 15, 2020 at her daughter's home in West Point surrounded by family. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville with Ben Rosenkrans officiating. Robinson Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Bell was born on September 17, 1925 in Starkville to Colonel James McCormick Foley and Ailene Maddox Foley. Because of her Father's army career, she lived in Alexandria, VA, Lafayette, LA, and Brownsville, TX before returning to Starkville where she graduated from high school in 1943. She attended Mississippi State University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
On November 3, 1944, she married her beloved, Harry Carlton Bell Jr. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed hosting her family for meals in her home in Starkville, as well as her home in Highlands, NC where the family spent Thanksgiving with her each year.
Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Carlton Bell Jr., and by her parents Colonel James McCormick Foley (Loyette) and Ailene Maddox Foley Everest (Charles).
She is survived by her devoted children, Cynthia Bell Kellogg (L.C.) and son Harry Carlton Bell, III (Ann); grandchildren Amy Kellogg Milton (Chris), Courtney Kellogg Passarella (Michael), Foley Bell Holditch (Robby) and Harry Carlton Bell, IV (Katy); great-grandchildren Tatum and Cooper Milton, Davis, Mary Lewis and Sydney Passarella, Ann Carlton and Grace Holditch, and Harry Carlton Bell, V.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, French Camp or to Samaritan's Purse.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 17, 2020