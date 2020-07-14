Milton Ray Benson
Milton Ray Benson Cedar Bluff, MS - Milton Ray Benson, 79, passed away, on July 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point, MS. Milton was born on September 25, 1940, in West Point, the son of the late Milton C. and Eunice Ray Benson. He worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 40 years as a Welding Inspector. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in the Siloam Community. Milton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. One of his favorite things to do was to ride his grandchildren on the three wheeler and in later years on the golf cart. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, college football and old westerns. Milton was very involved in the Shriner's Hospital
in Shreveport, LA. He carried many children there and when he could no longer drive them, he would ride along with someone else. When he wasn't busy, he could be found "piddling" in his shop, usually sneaking a snack from his "stash" and washing it down with a Mountain Dew. He married Nora Dale Knighton on April 28, 2001 in West Point. Survivors include his wife, Nora Benson, one daughter, Christy Travis (Ron) of Cedar Bluff, two sons, Ricky Benson of Hickory, NC and Larry Benson (Lori) of Athens TN. He had six Grandchildren, Curtis, Chris and Courtney Benson, Lauren McKinney and Brittney and Victoria Travis. He also had 5 great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Benson and two sisters Ellen Turnipseed and Pat Brand. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Jean Benson and one grandson, Nicholas Travis. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 with the Bro. Brad Brand officiating, assisted by Dr. Bill Duncan. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ricky Benson, Larry Benson, Curtis Benson, Chris Benson, Terry Benson, Roger Brasfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Masonic Lodge #40, Friends at Babcock & Wilcox and his Siloam Baptist Church Family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com